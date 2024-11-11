Advertisement

Malaika Arora Proves That Double Denim Is Doubly Casual Chic In A White And Blue Sporty Co-Ord Set

Malaika Arora picked a trendy casual outfit for an event with YouTubers Mr. Beast and Logan Paul, which she attended with her son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora Proves That Double Denim Is Doubly Chic In Sporty Co-Ords

Malaika Arora doesn't wait for an occasion to set trends; she makes an occasion by setting trends. That was exactly what happened this weekend when the personality stepped out for a celebrity event featuring YouTubers Mr. Beast and Logan Paul in Mumbai. Malaika attended the event with her son Arhaan Khan, both of whom wore casual looks for the evening out in the city. The celebrity picked a white and blue toned co-ord set in an oversized silhouette. Malaika wore a deep cut white bralette with a roomy jacket having denim panels in blue and white over it. Paired with it were matching board shorts, also in white and blue, with two waistbands. She teamed it with chunky white sneakers, a tan designer bag, oversized brown sunglasses and pulled her hair into an updo.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Arhaan posed at the event beside his mother, wearing similar summery tones. He wore a short sleeve t-shirt with jeans, both in shades of ivory. He teamed it with a chain around his neck and white sneakers, just like his mama.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

This Sunday out for Malaika was spent stylishly in their casually chic looks, which just goes to show that she can make any afternoon a trending one.

