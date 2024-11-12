Follow Malaika Arora's Guide To The <i>Prithvi Namaskara</i> Yoga <i>Asana</i> For Increased Core Strength And Mobility

Malaika Arora is a stickler when it comes to her workout routine. She makes sure that she starts her mornings right with her trusty yoga asanas up her sleeve. This time too, the Munni Badnaam star made it a point to start off the week on the right note by getting in her dose of yoga on a perfectly serene morning. Malaika shared a reel of herself practicing the prithvi namaskara yoga asana at her yoga studio wearing a black sports bra and matching workout leggings with her dog, Casper by her side.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Proves That Double Denim Is Doubly Casual Chic In A White And Blue Sporty Co-Ord Set

We're inspired by Malaika Arora and are taking our yoga mats out for a quick sweat. So here's all you need to about the prithvi namaskara yoga asana.

The prithvi namaskara yoga asana is also called the Earth salute sequence and is a beginner-level yoga pose that includes movements, stretching, forward-bending and twisting. The prithvi namaskara yoga asana is practiced in four simple steps:

Start by bringing your hands to your belly button with your palms facing upwards, fingers loosely interlocked, and elbows bent slightly.

Next, inhale and raise your hands towards your chest.

Follow it up with exhaling and bringing your hands down from your chest or throat with your palms facing downward.

Lastly, inhale and stretch your hands out in front of yourself with palms facing away from you

Benefits Of Prithvi Namaskara Yoga Asana:

The prithvi namaskara yoga asana helps improve flexibility and strength of the muscles.

It is often used to warm up the body before one does more complex yoga poses.

The prithvi namaskara asana is known to give an energy boost to the body.

This asana can help increase lower back strength.

Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned to max out her morning workout routine one prithvi namaskara yoga asana at a time.

Also Read: "Go With The Flow" Like Malaika Arora Did By Practising Vinyasa Yoga For A Stable Core And Calm Mind