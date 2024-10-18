Advertisement

From Pastel Tones To Red Barocco Prints, Malaika Arora Brought The Beach To Us With Her Tropical Style

Malaika Arora dolled up to perfection in beach-ready OOTDs for her latest magazine photoshoot

Read Time: 2 mins
From Pastel Tones To Red Barocco Prints, Malaika Arora Brought The Beach To Us With Her Tropical Style
Malaika Arora slayed everything from pastels to barocco prints in beach ready looks

Malaika Arora is back with a bang on the fashion scene and how. The Munni Badnaam star turned muse for Global Spa magazine by becoming their most recent cover star. Malaika shared a photo dump of pictures of herself on the cover of Global Spa Magazine wearing very tropical-themed ensembles which were tailormade for a sunny day on the beach.

Malaika's first look saw her wearing a pastel teal and beige-toned voluminous nylon skirt with a thigh high slit. This was teamed with a matching drape and a sleeveless silver sequin blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Malaika styled this ensemble from the label Basanti with a pair of chunky turquoise drop earrings set in gold and an interwoven bracelet with encrusted diamonds plus a matching cocktail ring adorning her finger. On the hair and makeup front, Malaika sported a sleek low bun and a minimal glam look with beaming skin, a hint of blush and highlighter, mascara-laden wispy lashes and a rose toned lip tint.

For look two, Malaika wore a red and yellow-hued barocco print pair of separates that featured a cropped swimwear top and a matching pair of high waist bikini bottoms from Shivan and Narresh. She paired this with a loosely woven black mesh Hermes wide-leg cover-up trousers with a drawstring closure. Malaika paired this OOTD with lots of chunky tone-on-tone colourful bracelets and a pair of contrasting gold and pastel green dangler earrings. On the glam front, Malaika's hair was styled in messy open waves and her makeup picks included a nude glam look with bronzed skin, highlighted highpoints of her face, a wash of rose blush on her cheeks, a matte rose eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for va-va-voom lashes and a matte lip colour in complementary rose tones.

Trust Malaika Arora to serve winning beach ready looks on the cover of Global Spa magazine

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora Fashion, Global Spa
