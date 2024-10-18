From Pastel Tones To Red Barocco Prints, Malaika Arora Brought The Beach To Us With Her Tropical Style

Malaika Arora is back with a bang on the fashion scene and how. The Munni Badnaam star turned muse for Global Spa magazine by becoming their most recent cover star. Malaika shared a photo dump of pictures of herself on the cover of Global Spa Magazine wearing very tropical-themed ensembles which were tailormade for a sunny day on the beach.

Malaika's first look saw her wearing a pastel teal and beige-toned voluminous nylon skirt with a thigh high slit. This was teamed with a matching drape and a sleeveless silver sequin blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Malaika styled this ensemble from the label Basanti with a pair of chunky turquoise drop earrings set in gold and an interwoven bracelet with encrusted diamonds plus a matching cocktail ring adorning her finger. On the hair and makeup front, Malaika sported a sleek low bun and a minimal glam look with beaming skin, a hint of blush and highlighter, mascara-laden wispy lashes and a rose toned lip tint.

For look two, Malaika wore a red and yellow-hued barocco print pair of separates that featured a cropped swimwear top and a matching pair of high waist bikini bottoms from Shivan and Narresh. She paired this with a loosely woven black mesh Hermes wide-leg cover-up trousers with a drawstring closure. Malaika paired this OOTD with lots of chunky tone-on-tone colourful bracelets and a pair of contrasting gold and pastel green dangler earrings. On the glam front, Malaika's hair was styled in messy open waves and her makeup picks included a nude glam look with bronzed skin, highlighted highpoints of her face, a wash of rose blush on her cheeks, a matte rose eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for va-va-voom lashes and a matte lip colour in complementary rose tones.

Trust Malaika Arora to serve winning beach ready looks on the cover of Global Spa magazine

