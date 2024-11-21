When Malaika Arora Travelled By Indian Train: "Make It Posh" - See Inside Pic

Malaika Arora treated her fans to a pleasant surprise as she shared a picture of herself from inside a train. The picture is quite intriguing as Malaika can be seen resting on a bed and clicking a selfie. She has kept her face mask on. But Malaika's caption nailed it. She wrote in the caption, "Make it posh..." Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways. Last month, Arjun Kapoor confirmed the split and Malaika has been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram stories since then.

At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park last month, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with the media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 after the actress divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika posted a loved-up picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Since then, the couple have been spotted on several occasions. Despite parting ways, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's tragic death last month. Arjun Kapoor was pictured condoling his ex-girlfriend and interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again along with a star-studded cast. Arjun was praised for portraying a negative character in the film.