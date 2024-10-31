Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post After Arjun Kapoor Confirms Breakup: "Touching A Heart..."

Days after Arjun Kapoor broke silence over his relationship status, Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Instagram has become the new object of the Internet's obsession. Malaika Arora shared a note which read, "Touching a heart for second can touch a soul for lifetime." Malaika also added "good morning" to the note. At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with the media. The Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 after the actress divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika posted a loved-up picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Since then, the couple have been spotted on several occasions.

Rumours of their spilt have been doing the rounds on social media for a while. However, the couple refrained themselves from making any comment in public. However, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's tragic death last month. Arjun Kapoor was pictured condoling his ex-girlfriend and interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.

On the work front, Singham Again could be a turning point for Arjun Kapoor's career. He is playing the deadly villain in the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others. The film will release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 1.