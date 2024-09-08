Ganesh Chaturthi: Rekha, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor At Manish Malhotra's <i>Puja</i>

It was a star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday (September 7). Many Bollywood celebrities, dressed in their ethnic best, attended the bash. Kiara Advani looked stunning in a red outfit, while Arjun Kapoor appeared dashing in traditional attire. Legendary actress Rekha exuded elegance as she arrived at the designer's house. Cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the event. Sophie Choudry was seen arriving with a thaal full of delicacies, presumably as an offering to Lord Ganesha.

On Sunday, Manish Malhotra shared a video on his Instagram, offering a glimpse of the deity. The clip showcased a beautiful Lord Ganesha idol, surrounded by white lilies and elaborate decorations. He captioned the video, “Our most special and divine guest at home Ganpitiji #blessings #ganeshchaturthi #home Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Manish Malhotra also shared lovely photos from the celebration on his Instagram Stories. His photo dump began with a selfie with the legendary actress Rekha.

In the next snapshot, Manish Malhotra posed with Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife, author Tahira Kashyap and Iulia Vantur. For the night, the fashion maverick opted for a royal blue-hued sherwani and teamed it with white pants.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended Manish Malhotra's Ganpati bash. She shared a selfie with the host on her Instagram Stories. The duo flashed their million-dollar smiles while posing for the picture.

Wait, there is more. Shanaya Kapoor also shared an image from Manish Malhotra's residence on her Instagram Stories. She was seen sitting on the floor in front of Lord Ganesha. The starkid looked stunning in a yellow kurta with matching pants and an embellished dupatta.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone.