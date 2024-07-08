Ram Charan Wraps Shoot Of Game Changer: 'The Game Is About To Change'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Hey Ram Charan fans, we have some fantastic news in store. The actor has shared a killer update about his next film Game Changer. Ram Charan has announced that it's a wrap for Game Changer. The actor has shared a collage of two pictures on Instagram. Here, we can see Ram Charan getting into a helicopter. His side note read, “The game Is about to change! #GameChanger “That's a wrap! See you at the cinemas.” The film also features Kiara Advani. Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, marks the return of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's on-screen pairing. Their last collaboration was in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The makers released the first song — Jaragandi — on Ram Charan's birthday in March. It has been sung by Daler Mehndi. You can listen to the upbeat track here.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Kiara Advani opened up about the shooting of Jaragandi. She said, “For me, it was actually very fun to do a massy song (Jaragandi). I have never done something like this in my life. I received the most phone calls after the release of the Jaragandi song because, till now, no one has seen me going all out with the hero. Even Shankar sir (director) told me I was very expressive in this masala song. What's interesting is this is the first song that we dropped, and each song in the film is completely different from one another.”

Kiara Advani added, “All the songs have different vibes. Shankar sir is known for his songs and he likes them to be in a certain way. I have never worked 10 days to complete a song. Jaragandi is the hardest song I have shot. Prabhudeva sir is the choreographer, and we had a lot of rehearsals. There are a lot of back-breaking steps in Jaragandi song. Prabhudeva sir made Charan, and me do all the same steps. I have to match him.”