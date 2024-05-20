Kiara Advani On Filming Jaragandi With Ram Charan: 'Hardest Song Ever Shot'

Image was shared on YouTube. (Image courtesy: Saregama Telugu)

Kiara Advani, who made a blockbuster debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, opened up about her upcoming film Game Changer with Ram Charan. The actress also revealed that Jaragandi is the “hardest” song she has ever shot. FYI: The makers dropped the first single from the film on Ram Charan's birthday in March. In a conversation with Film Companion, Kiara said, “For me, it was actually very fun to do a massy song (Jaragandi). I have never done something like this in my life. I received the most phone calls after the release of the Jaragandi song because, till now, no one has seen me going all out with the hero. Even Shankar sir (director) told me I was very expressive in this masala song. What's interesting is this is the first song that we dropped, and each song in the film is completely different from one another.”

Kiara Advani continued, “All the songs have different vibes. Shankar sir is known for his songs and he likes them to be in a certain way. I have never worked 10 days to complete a song. Jaragandi is the hardest song I have shot. Prabhudeva sir is the choreographer, and we had a lot of rehearsals. There are a lot of back-breaking steps in Jaragandi song. Prabhudeva sir made Charan, and me do all the same steps. I have to match him.”

Talking about Game Changer's director S. Shankar, Kiara Advani added, “I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process. It was an experience. I wanted to work with Shankar sir. He is a very passionate filmmaker whose vision is big. He is trying to do something within the realm, but at the same time, he is making sure there is uniqueness. Shankar sir is trying to push the envelope. He wants his new film to be better than his previous works. I like the attitude that he comes with.”

The upbeat dance number, Jaragandi, has been sung by Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan. Anantha Sriram has worked on the lyrics. In case you have not already watched, here is the video of the song:

In addition to Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, and Meka Srikanth will also be seen in Game Changer. The film has been backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.