Cannes 2024: Richard Gere And Kiara Advani's Picture-Perfect Moment At Gala Dinner

Kiara Advani and Richard Gere pictured together. (courtesy: X)

Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner on Saturday. A day after attending the dinner in an off-shoulder gown from the shelves of Prabal Gurung, Kiara's picture with Richard Gere went crazy viral. At the Gala dinner, Kiara posed with Runaway Bride actor Richard Gere. In the picture, Richard Gere and Kiara can be seen smiling for the cameras. Richard Gere can be seen wearing a suit while Kiara chose pretty pink for the night. The picture was shared on X and it's crazy viral. Take a look here:

Kiara has been actively sharing pictures from her Cannes diaries on Instagram. For the event, Kiara Advani was seen wearing a pink and black corset gown featuring an oversized bow at the back from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. In the pictures shared, the actress can be seen posing by a balcony. In other pics, the actress can be seen surrounded by her stylists and team, who can be seen fixing her hair and dress. In the last frame, Kiara can be seen greeting the camera before entering into an elevator. Kiara Advani captioned the images, "A night to remember." Take a look:

Expressing her gratitude for being a part of Women in Cinema initiative, Kiara shared an inside video in which she can be seen introduced. Along with the video, Kiara wrote in the caption, "Thank you @redseafilm and @vanityfair for inviting me to be a part of the Women in Cinema initiative. Deeply honoured and truly humbled to be amongst the honourees. An experience that will be forever cherished." Take a look:

A day ago, Kiara Advani shared a video on social media. In the video, she can be seen greeting the camera in a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of Indian designer Prabal Gurung. Captioning the video, Kiara Advani wrote, "Rendezvous at the Riviera." Take a look:

Alongside Kiara, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be walking the red carpet this year. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut this year.