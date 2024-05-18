Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Is Making The French Riviera Look So Good. See New Pics From Her Sun-Kissed Album

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani checked into Cannes earlier this week and she did it in style. The actress shared new pictures of herself from her day out in the French Riviera on Saturday and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Posting photos taken against the azure sky and turquoise sea of the French Riviera, Kiara Advani simply dropped a white heart emoji. No caption needed. For her day out, Kiara Advani picked a flowy white outfit from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. The actress also shared some close-up shots of her make-up. She finished her look with peach lip-colour and oodles of mascara.

See Kiara Advani's post here:

Last night, Kiara Advani shared an Instagram reel from her time in the French Riviera and she captioned it, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

During her time in Cannes, Kiara Advani attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's and Vanity Fair's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. ICYMI, take a look at the photo from the gala here:

Kiara Advani flew out of Mumbai earlier this week. She was dressed in a chic white outfit.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.