Cannes 2024: ICYMI, Kiara Advani Attended This Gala Dinner Last Night

A glimpse of the event. (courtesy: redseafilm)

Kiara Advani, on Friday, attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's and Vanity Fair's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. The event was hosted to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the entertainment industry. The official page of the Red Sea Film Foundation shared a picture from the gala on their Instagram Stories. In that frame, Kiara looks stunning in a white Prabal Gurung gown. Alongside her, we can spot Mohammed Al Turki (CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation), Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif, Saudi Arabian actresses Adhwa Fahad and Aseel, Jomana Al Rashid (CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group), and others.

In a separate post, the Red Sea Film Foundation said that Kiara Advani was one of the honorees for their Women in Cinema Gala. The post also featured a picture of Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif. The caption read, “The Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe are reuniting to host the Women in Cinema Gala. Today we are revealing the third and final round of honorees for this year: Indian superstar Kiara Advani and acclaimed Egyptian actor Salma Abu Deif. Kiara Advani is renowned as one of the brightest stars of Indian cinema. Notably, she has starred in seven global 100-crore blockbusters – and has a riveting lineup of projects on the horizon, including the highly anticipated Game Changer, War 2, and Don 3.”

For Salma Abu Dief, the Red Sea Film Foundation added, “Salma Abu Deif, a versatile Egyptian actor who made her cinematic debut in 2017 with her role in Sheikh Jackson, a film that represented Egypt in the Best Foreign-Language Film category at the 2018 Academy Awards. Additionally, she played the leading role in a short film titled I Don't Care If the World Collapses that participated at the 48th Cleveland International Film Festival.”

On Thursday, Kiara Advani was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Multiple pictures and videos of the actress made rounds on social media platforms.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Game Changer and Don 3.