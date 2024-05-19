Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Is A Vision To Behold In An Off-Shoulder Gown At Gala Dinner

Kiara Advani at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who checked into Cannes earlier this week, attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner on Saturday night. The actor's debut on the red carpet of the event was no less than a sight to behold. She dazzled in a pink and black off-shoulder gown, featuring a striking oversized bow at the back. She styled her hair in a high bun. She completed her look with a statement necklace and black lace gloves. Take a look at the pics of Kiara from the Gala dinner:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

At the gala, she was honoured along with Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, aka Freen, and Salma Abu Deif. Red Sea Film shared several pictures from the event on its Twitter handle. The caption read, "The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival."

Take a look at the post below:

The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/F72ur3jwtW — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) May 19, 2024

On Saturday, Kiara Advani also attended the Variety Global Conversations event. The panel, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, took place at La Plage Des Palmes. Kiara Advani attended the event in an elegant orange ruched gown, accentuated with gold earrings. The official X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a series of pictures from the event. The snapshots also feature Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif.

The caption read, "Our #WomenInCinema honorees, including Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha, Kiara Advani, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif, at Variety's Global Conversations panel at #Cannes2024.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A day ago, Kiara Advani shared a video on social media. In the video, she is seen striking poses in a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of Indian designer Prabal Gurung. For accessories, Kiara opted for white pearl danglers. She completed her look with white pointed heels. Captioning the video, Kiara Advani wrote, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

Alongside Kiara, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be walking the red carpet this year. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.