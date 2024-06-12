Just Rihanna Dazzling In Manish Malhotra And Sabyasachi Mukherjee Jewellery

Image instagrammed by Manish Malhotra. (courtesy: ManishMalhotra)

Rihanna has once again managed to wow desi fans. Wondering how? On Monday, at the launch party of her brand Fenty Hair, the global singing sensation showed up wearing not one but two jewellery pieces from Indian designers. For the occasion, she rocked two necklaces - one from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery, and the other one by Sabyasachi. Sharing Rihanna's pictures from the event on Instagram, both the houses described their exquisite pieces. The pick from Manish Malhotra's brand was a diamond and ruby choker necklace, made in 18-carat gold with custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds. The caption read, “The global Icon Rihanna, stuns in our Ruby Choker, crafted in 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.” Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar shared raising hands emojis. Model Diipa Buller Khosla said, “Loooving this.”

Sabyasachi also shared an image of the global icon. From the brand, Rihanna picked a three-drop necklace with rubellite, tourmaline, and diamond. The star paired the jewellery with a red bodycon dress and an oversized leather jacket. “Rihanna wears a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline and brilliant cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the launch of Fenty Hair in Los Angeles,” Sabyasachi wrote while sharing the picture.

At the launch party, Rihanna talked about how creating Fenty Hair was a challenge for her. “Creating a haircare line is a lot more stressful than I thought. Considering all hair types, considering all of the brands that I've been in love with my entire life, I'm thinking, ‘If it's not better than this one, it can't work,'” Rihanna said, as quoted by People.

Rihanna added, “Evolving as a woman and even as an artist, hair has been such a huge part of that and a reflection of whatever I'm feeling. So, it changes a lot and my hair goes through a lot. Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I'm out just being fabulous.”

Rihanna launched her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty in September 2017. Currently, the brand also offers skincare and haircare products.