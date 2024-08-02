This Rekha-Janhvi Kapoor Moment Eclipsed Everything At <i>Ulajh</I> Screening

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh screening was a star-studded affair. The actress' cheer squad included siblings Arjun and Khushi. Rekha, who never misses to cheer for Janhvi Kapoor at her film screenings, attended the premiere of Ulajh in Mumbai on Thursday night. Before the photo-op, the film veteran kissed Janhvi's Ulajh poster at the screening and later posed with the actress for the shutterbugs. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures and it released in theatres on Friday.
In Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor stars with Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.
Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was also seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.