This Rekha-Janhvi Kapoor Moment Eclipsed Everything At <i>Ulajh</I> Screening

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh screening was a star-studded affair. The actress' cheer squad included siblings Arjun and Khushi. Rekha, who never misses to cheer for Janhvi Kapoor at her film screenings, attended the premiere of Ulajh in Mumbai on Thursday night. Before the photo-op, the film veteran kissed Janhvi's Ulajh poster at the screening and later posed with the actress for the shutterbugs. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures and it released in theatres on Friday.

See photos of Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor from last night's film screening here: