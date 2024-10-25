In Pic: Ajay Devgn's Day Out With <i>Singham Again</i> Team Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor And Tiger Shroff

Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Singham Again is set to release this Diwali. Ahead of the film's grand release, director Rohit Shetty along with the star cast - Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff had a meet-up in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar shared a picture from their gathering on social media. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he hinted at Salman Khan's cameo in the film and wrote, "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain." ICYDK, Salman is reportedly reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. However, the film's leading ladies Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone gave it a miss.

A source close to the production told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan has already filmed his cameo. Rohit Shetty reportedly discussed grand plans for Salman's role, to which he responded, "It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough for a reason for me to do the cameo."

The makers dropped the film's trailer earlier this month. The trailer begins with Kareena narrating a story about Ram rescuing Sita, prompting her son to question if his father could do the same for her. To this Ajay Devgn responds, "Google pe Bajirao Singham type kar le, pata chal jayega tera baap kaun hai." The plot centres around Kareena's character being abducted by Arjun Kapoor. Ajay then enlists the help of Sangram Simmba Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and Tiger Shroff to seek revenge and save his wife.

Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.