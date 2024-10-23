Suriya Is Excited For <i>Singham Again</i>, "Very Happy For The Franchise, All The Best To Them"

Ajay Devgn is back as Bajirao Singham with more action-packed thrills in the highly-anticipated film Singham Again. With a stellar cast and intense action sequences, the film has already got everyone excited. Recently in media interaction, South superstar Suriya, who played Singham in the Tamil film, shared his thoughts on the excitement surrounding the cop multiverse film. The actor was asked about the possibility of the two Singham characters coming together and if there had been discussions about him joining the universe.

"Ajay sir has been asking why you're not doing the next sequence, why you're not going ahead, but it has to come again from Hari Sir (director). I would love to do it, but just because people have loved Singham and just because of the title, we don't want to put the another one, just don't want to go ahead with the numbers," he responded.

Adding to that, he also shared how the Ramayana angle in the upcoming film has intrigued him. "I'm very happy for the franchise, which is happening here. We have loved Simmba also and looking forward for the new one (Singham Again), which is releasing this Diwali. Looking forward and interesting to see the Ramayana and Singham sequences being on 'what if this happens'. All the best to them, and very happy for them the way they've taken it forward," he said.

Singham Again releases in theatres this Diwali on November 1. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, fans cannot wait to witness the mass family entertainer on the big screen.