Arjun Kapoor Clears The Air About His Relationship Status With Malaika Arora, Confirms He Is Single

The rumours of Arjun Kapoor's breakup with beau Malaika Arora had been circulating on the internet for a while now. The Singham Again actor finally addressed the speculations and confirmed that he is single, as per a Hindustan Times report. At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with the media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

The rumours had further gained prominence recently on Malaika's birthday when Arjun shared a cryptic post that said, "Never forget who you are - The Lion King," quoting Mufasa from the iconic movie The Lion King.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 after the actress divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Insta official in 2019 when Malaika posted a loved-up picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Since then, the couple have been spotted at several events and dinners together.

A few months ago, the news of their separation had surfaced, but the two refrained from making any comment about it. When Malaika's father died by suicide in September, Arjun was seen coming out to support her and stand by her through all the rituals. But the actor's statement has now finally confirmed the news of their separation.

Coming to Arjun's next release Singham Again, the actor will be seen as the antagonist in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Also featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff, this cop film merges the cop universes of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.