ICYMI, Arbaaz Khan And Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan's Birthday Famjam Pics. Salman Khan Gives It A Miss

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan turned 22 years old on Saturday. Wishing his son happy birthday, Arbaaz shared famjam pictures on his Instagram feed. The carousel post features a smiling picture of Arhaan, the glimpse of a birthday cake and a grand famjam picture from his celebrations. In the birthday famjam picture, Arhaan can be seen cutting the birthday cake, surrounded by family members like grandfather Salim Khan, grandmothers Salma Khan and Helen, Sohail Khan and his sons, Arpita Khan and others. Salman Khan gave the celebrations a miss. Arbaaz Khan wrote, "Happy birthday my Arhaan. you are my everything. love you to the moon and back. You're the best." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan's wife Shura shared a video of the birthday boy on her Instagram stories in which he can be seen playing guitar. The caption accompanying the post read, "Happy Birthday My Friend My Family. Thank You for being you" and she dropped a string of heart emojis.

Arbaaz married Shura last year in the presence of friends and family members. Earlier, Arbaaz Khan opened up about how he met Shura in an interview with ETimes. Arbazz Khan met Shura on the sets of Patna Shuklla, a film he has produced. Ahead of the film's release on an OTT platform, Arbaaz said, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Shura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her." Raveena Tandon headlined the film and Shura worked as the actor's make-up artist for years.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.