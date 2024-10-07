Arbaaz Khan's LOL Reply To Fan Who Asked Him About His Next Marriage: "<i>Bus Ho Gaya Bhai</i>"

Arbaaz Khan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday and he shared details about his personal life in a hilarious way. A fan asked him about his next marriage. Taking the question in his stride, Arbaaz replied, "Bus ho gaya bhai ( I am done)" and dropped a laugh out loud and a folded hands emoji. FYI, Arbaaz Khan married Shura in December, last year. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. When a fan wanted to know his equation with son Arhaan, Arbaaz replied, "Very very close. He's more like a friend." Another fan asked him about Shura's culinary skills. Replying it with a tinge of humour, Arbaaz said, "Shura cooks best stories. Just kidding. She cooks mutton biriyani well."

Earlier, Arbaaz Khan opened up about their dating period prior to marriage in an interview with ETimes. Arbazz Khan met Shura on the sets of Patna Shuklla, a film he has produced. Ahead of the film's release on an OTT platform, Arbaaz said, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Shura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her." FYI, Raveena Tandon headlined the film and Shura worked as a make-up artist of Raveena Tandon for years.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.