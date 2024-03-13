Arbaaz Khan On Dating Shura Before Marriage: 'We Were Meeting At Coffee Shops Regularly But No One Spotted Us'

Arbaaz Khan and Shura pictured at the airport

Arbaaz Khan, who married Shura Khan last December, opened up about their dating period prior to marriage in an interview with ETimes. Arbazz Khan met Shura on the sets of Patna Shuklla, a film he has produced. Ahead of the film's release on an OTT platform, Arbaaz said, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Shura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her." FYI, Raveena Tandon headlines the film and Shura worked as a make-up artist of Raveena Tandon for years.

Arbaaz added, "She was with Raveena Tandon (as a makeup artist), for 7-8 years and when we were working on the sets, she was doing her thing and I was doing mine, the only communication we had was Raveena ke baal theek kardo (Get Raveena's hair fixed) or hi and hello etc."

Arbaaz also revealed that they were meeting at regular basis at coffee shops before their marriage but no one spotted them back then. Arbaaz said, "People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step... we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there."

Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.