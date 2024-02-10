How Arbaaz Khan And Wife Shura Met And Fell In Love: 'It Was Just A Casual Meeting'

Arbaaz Khan with wife Shura. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in December last year. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor-producer revealed how the two met and fell in love. Arbaaz revealed that they first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Shura was working with Raveena Tandon. "It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times," Arbaaz Khan said. He mentioned that they had been dating for almost two years. "Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost a year," Arbaaz added.

Addressing the age-gap between him and Shura, Arbaaz Khan, 56, said, "Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry."

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan made it Instagram official after their wedding with this post. They captioned it, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on. Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.