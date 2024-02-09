Arbaaz Khan On The 'Timing' Of Ex-Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's Interviews: 'Seems A Little Inappropriate'

A throwback photo of Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz Khan recently addressed the "timing" of model and his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's interviews, in which she spoke about their break-up. Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Shura Khan in December last year, in an interview with The Indian Express said, "I was done with my previous relationship almost two years before I even met her (Shura)." The film producer-actor clarified during the interview, "I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura."

Arbaaz Khan emphasised on the timeline of events and he said, "I had a year of dating period with her. There was no timeline given in those interviews and such interviews make people believe that 'Oh I moved from this into that'. But that's not true. I was not dating anyone for almost a year and a half till I met Shura. That is the reality." Arbaaz added that the timing of Giorgia's interviews was "inappropriate." "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage, seems a little inappropriate," Arbaaz added.

"If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn't have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now, doesn't seem right," Arbaaz Khan added. "The world knew I was dating this person, now she has moved on, I have moved on, probably she is seeing someone else at this point and it is not appropriate for me to talk," the Hello Brother actor said.

Arbaaz Khan's interview comes after Giorgia's interview with Zoom, where she said, "Letting go of somebody from your life is never easy. It is never something that you go through smoothly. But you should always go to what is in alignment with you. Arbaaz is one of the most amazing people I have ever met in my whole life. He is still dear to me and he will always be that. But I guess you know it is very very important to be in alignment with who you are and where you want to go. The person should also be on the same wavelength."

Another report by Zoom quoted Giorgia Andriani as saying, "Arbaaz is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you're personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan.