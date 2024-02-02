Giorgia Andriani On Break-Up With Arbaaz Khan: 'He Is Still Dear To Me'

Arbaaz Khan and Georgia in a file picture.

Model Giorgia Andriani has opened up about her break up with film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. In a conversation with Zoom, Giorgia said that “he is still dear to” her. Calling Arbaaz “one of the most amazing” people she has ever met, Giorgia said, “Letting go of somebody from your life is never easy. It is never something that you go through smoothly. But you should always go to what is in alignment with you. Arbaaz is one of the most amazing people I have ever met in my whole life. He is still dear to me and he will always be that. But I guess you know it is very very important to be in alignment with who you are and where you want to go. The person should also be on the same wavelength.”

Another report by Zoom quoted Giorgia Andriani as saying, “Arbaaz [Khan] is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you're personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life.”

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan dated for a while. Before this, the Hello Brother star was married to Malaika Arora for almost two decades, but they decided to part ways in 2017. However, they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Last year in December, Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra.

A few weeks ahead of Arbaaz Khan's wedding with Sshura Khan, Giorgia Andriani clarified why the two decided to part ways. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually. We had a distinct point of view about our future plans and lives in general.”

Giorgia Andriani also clarified that Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora had no involvement in their equation. She added, "There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways."

Before this, Giorgia Andriani said that she finds it demeaning when people refer to her “as someone's girlfriend.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani said, "I do find it demeaning for someone's personality to be addressed as someone's girlfriend, or someone's boyfriend or someone's something. I find it very demeaning. I have lived my life, till now all my struggles, all my work, all my preparations...my evolution to become what I am now to be called 'somebody's girlfriend'. I definitely find it very demeaning. I wish not to be called that anymore."