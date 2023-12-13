Georgia Andriani On Arbaaz Khan's Ex-Wife Malaika Arora: 'She Was Not The Reason Behind Us Parting Ways'

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan in a throwback photo.

Model Giorgia Andriani, in a recent interview, opened up on her break-up with film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Giorgia said, "It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually. We had a distinct point of view about our future plans and lives in general." Giorgia Andriani clarified that contrary to the rumours, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora had no involvement in their equation and said, "There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways."

Giorgia Andriani added, "What I value in a relationship is having similar interests, but sadly we didn't share any mutual interests, which was not favorable for our relationship. For example, I am a whimsical person and I like to travel on a whim. If I'm free and I decide I want to go somewhere, I go. It didn't feel right when he didn't want the same things. Arbaaz loves to sit and watch movies and documentaries. I am very different, I can't sit."

Giorgia Andriani maintained that there is absolutely no bitterness between her and Arbaaz and said, "After the breakup, people are bitter and they don't have much to say to each other, but in our case, that's not what it is. We still crack jokes, and I am still very fond of him. So yes, we are still in touch."

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.