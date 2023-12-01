Giorgia Andriani On Being Referred To As Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend: 'I Find It Demeaning'

A file picture of Giorgia and Arbaaz together

Giorgia Andriani, who was in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a brief period, confirmed recently that she broke up with him. Giorgia Andriani also said that she finds it demeaning when people refer to her as "someone's girlfriend." Speaking to Pinkvilla, the model-actor said, "I do find it demeaning for someone's personality to be addressed as someone's girlfriend, or someone's boyfriend or someone's something. I find it very demeaning. I have lived my life, till now all my struggles, all my work, all my preparations...my evolution to become what I am now to be called 'somebody's girlfriend'. I definitely find it very demeaning. I wish not to be called that anymore."

Giorgia also said that Arbaaz Khan's equation with ex-wife Malaika Arora didn't have any impact on their relationship. Speaking more about it, she said to Pinkvilla, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouln't have lasted forever. It was very different." About Arbaaz Khan, she said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."

In an earlier interview, Arbaaz Khan addressed the issue of age difference between him and Giorgia. He said to Siddharth Kannan, "There's a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, 'really?' It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don't look too far ahead, but the longer you're in it, there are more questions that need to be answered... I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking about how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now."

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Sony Liv series Tanaav. Meanwhile, Georgia Andriani has worked in the 2017 movie Guest iin London and Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi among others.