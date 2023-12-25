Arbaaz Khan Posts Wedding Pics With Sshura Khan: 'Me And Mine Begin A Lifetime Of Love'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Actor Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Hours after the ceremony, the Hello Brother star posted pictures from his wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in there traditional outfits. Arbaaz Khan can be seen wearing a floral kurta while his wife Sshura looked lovely in a peach lehenga. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post as, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Take a look at their wedding post here:

Arbaaz Khan's brothers Salman, Sohail and sister Alvira were part of the celebrations. His son Arhaan Khan was also present at the wedding party and so were his industry friends Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Hours after the ceremony, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Kapoor posted congratulatory posts for the newlyweds. Raveena Tandon shared a video with Arbaaz Khan and wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai (the party has just begun)! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan."

See what Raveena Tandon posted:

Sanjay Kapoor posted a picture with Arbaaz and his wife from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations darling, lots of love."

Check out the post below:

Harshdeep Kaur performed at the ceremony and also shared pictures with the new couple. She wrote along with the pictures on Instagram, “Congratulations dearest #ArbaazKhan & @sshurakhan Lots of love and Duas for the both of you. Loved performing for your most precious day with lots of love, warmth and music in the air! #harshdeepkaur #harshdeepkaurlive #arbaazshura.”

Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh were also part of the celebrations.