Just Arbaaz Khan And Wife Sshura Twinning And Winning

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura pictured together

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have been serving couple goals ever since they got married. The newlyweds were spotted by the Mumbai lensmen recently. They were twinning in orange-coloured outfits. As soon as they stepped out, the paparazzi congratulated them. A paparazzo said to them, "Happy married life." Arbaaz Khan and Sshura also posed hand-in-hand for the shutterbugs. The couple got married on December 24 in an intimate ceremony. Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and others attended the wedding.

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan came back to Mumbai after their vacation. They were pictured at the airport by the lensmen on Friday night. Meanwhile, Sshura Khan shared a reel on her Instagram story. In the reel, we can see Arbaaz Khan walking while Sshura Khan calls him from the back. Arbaaz Khan can be seen turning back and blowing kisses to Sshura. Sharing the reel, Sshura wrote, "All strings attached." Arbaaz Khan re-shared the post on his story and wrote, "your beck and call".

Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's house. The actor shared pictures from his wedding. The couple can be seen dressed in their traditional outfits in the pictures. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post with these words, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2017. They are parents to son Arhaan.