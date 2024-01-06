Mush Alert: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan And Wife Sshura's Social Media PDA

Sshura shared this image. (courtesy: SshuraKhan)

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan came back to Mumbai after their vacation. They were pictured at the airport by the lensmen on Friday night. Meanwhile, Sshura Khan shared a reel on her Instagram story. In the reel, we can see Arbaaz Khan walking while Sshura Khan calls him from the back. Arbaaz Khan can be seen turning back and blowing kisses to Sshura. Sharing the reel, Sshura wrote, "All strings attached." Arbaaz Khan re-shared the post on his story and wrote, "your beck and call".

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan set couple goals as they were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the airport last night. While Arbaaz Khan wore a white tee-shirt and denims, Sshura rocked an all-black look. Take a look at the pictures here:

Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's house. The actor shared pictures from his wedding. The couple can be seen dressed in their traditional outfits in the pictures. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post with these words, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

At his wedding, Arbaaz Khan dedicated the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his and brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg to wife Sshura. He wrote, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2017. They are parents to son Arhaan.