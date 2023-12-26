More Pics From Arbaaz And Shura Khan's Wedding Ceremony

Arbaaz Khan with Shura Khan. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24. The actor has now shared some more photos from the ceremony on his Instagram post and he captioned it, "It's you. It's me. It's us." The wedding was hosted at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The album features fam-jam pictures. One of the clicks features the couple along with Salman, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita, Ahil, Ayat and Helen. In another click, Arhaan can be seen posing with his dad.

See Arbaaz Khan's post here:

Posting a picture from his wedding earlier, Arbaaz Khan wrote on Instagram, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared some inside photos and he wrote, "Congratulations Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan .. Happily ever after starts now."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.