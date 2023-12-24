Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan And Others At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding

Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan spotted outside Arpita Khan's house

Amid wedding rumours of actor Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Sshura Khan, the actor's family members were spotted arriving at his sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday on the eve of Christmas. From Arbaaz Khan's brother Sohail Khan to his son Arhaan Khan, the Hello Brother's actor's kin was seen arriving at Arpita Khan's house (presumably the wedding venue) in their casual wear. Besides Sohail, who was spotted outside the venue with his son Yohan, Arhaan, Arbaaz Khan's son with his ex-wife Malaika Arora, the actor's parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak were also spotted arriving for the event.

See some pictures below:

Actor Ridhima Pandit was also seen in a yellow ethnic look while Arbaaz's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was pictured in her traditional best alongside her husband Atul Agnihotri.

Previous, Giorgia Andriani, who was in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan for a brief period, had confirmed that she broke up with him. Giorgia Andriani also said that she finds it demeaning when people refer to her as "someone's girlfriend." Speaking to Pinkvilla, the model-actor said, "I do find it demeaning for someone's personality to be addressed as someone's girlfriend, or someone's boyfriend or someone's something. I find it very demeaning. I have lived my life, till now all my struggles, all my work, all my preparations...my evolution to become what I am now to be called 'somebody's girlfriend'. I definitely find it very demeaning. I wish not to be called that anymore."

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Sony Liv series Tanaav. Meanwhile, Georgia Andriani has worked in the 2017 movie Guest iin London and Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi among others.