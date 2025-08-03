Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Shares First Pic From Wedding To Harry Charles: "Most Magical Week"

Eve Jobs, daughter of the Apple founder Steve Jobs, recently shared the first picture from her English wedding to Olympic equestrian gold medalist Harry Charles. The intimate ceremony took place on July 26 in the Cotswolds, England, at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, surrounded by close friends and family. The lavish $6.7 million ceremony featured extravagant details, including huge rose-covered orbs, beech tree branches lining the church nave, 101 candles on the altar, and two 15,000-pound Persian rugs.

Sharing the first official wedding portrait on Instagram, Ms Jobs wrote, "We're MARRIED !!! It was the most magical week, celebrating, and we have so many people to thank …"

The black-and-white photo showcases her elegant Givenchy gown - a sleek, sleeveless white dress with lace details, paired with a long veil. In the caption of the post, she also extended a heartfelt thank you to her photographers, wedding team, bridesmaids and both sets of parents.

See the picture here:

The celebration drew a high-profile guest list, including former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Princess Beatrice, Jennifer and Phoebe Gates, and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

About Eve Jobs

Eve Jobs is a 27-year-old American fashion model born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California. She graduated from Stanford University in 2021 and began her modelling career shortly after. Before Stanford, Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Florida, where she excelled in equestrian sports, ranking 5th in the world among riders under 25 in 2019. She debuted in modelling with Glossier in 2022 and later walked the runway for Coperni in Paris.

Ms Jobs has worked with top brands like Louis Vuitton and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. She was also set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics before the event was postponed due to COVID-19. Though low-key on social media, she shares her photography interests, capturing nature and art.