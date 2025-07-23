Who Is Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs's Daughter, Set To Marry An Olympian

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and businesswoman Laurene Powell, is all set to tie the knot with Olympic equestrian gold medalist and fiance Harry Charles later this week.

The lavish $6.7 million wedding is expected to feature a star-studded guest list, including former US Vice President Kamala Harris, a close family friend, The New York Post reported. Music legend Elton John is also scheduled to perform at the multi-million dollar wedding.

The author of Steve Jobs' biography, Walter Isaacson, described his daughter as the family's "strong-willed, funny firecracker," reported Harper's Bazaar.

Who is Eve Jobs?