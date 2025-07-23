Who Is Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs's Daughter, Set To Marry An Olympian

- Eve Jobs is marrying Olympic equestrian gold medallist Harry Charles this week
- The wedding is valued at $6.7 million with guests including Kamala Harris and Elton John
- Eve Jobs is a fashion model signed with DNA Model Management and has Vogue Japan cover
Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and businesswoman Laurene Powell, is all set to tie the knot with Olympic equestrian gold medalist and fiance Harry Charles later this week.
The lavish $6.7 million wedding is expected to feature a star-studded guest list, including former US Vice President Kamala Harris, a close family friend, The New York Post reported. Music legend Elton John is also scheduled to perform at the multi-million dollar wedding.
The author of Steve Jobs' biography, Walter Isaacson, described his daughter as the family's "strong-willed, funny firecracker," reported Harper's Bazaar.
Who is Eve Jobs?
- Born on July 9, 1998, Eve Jobs is an American fashion model who lives in Palo Alto, California. She did her BA at Stanford University in 2021 and then moved to New York.
- Before completing her graduation, she was enrolled in Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, where she learned equestrian (horse riding). In 2019, she was ranked the 5th best rider in the world among all those under the age of 25.
- Eve made her modelling debut at the age of 22 in a Glossier holiday campaign, alongside celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria and Naomi Smalls from RuPaul's Drag Race. She made her runway debut in 2021, walking for the Paris-based fashion brand Coperni.
- She is currently signed with DNA Model Management and has made a strong mark in the fashion industry. She has been on the cover of Vogue Japan and also starred in a high-profile campaign for Louis Vuitton.
- She also planned to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but opted out after the event was delayed because of COVID-19. Although Eve isn't very active on social media, she occasionally shares glimpses of her photography skills, including scenic nature shots and museum exhibits.
