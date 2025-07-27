Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Marries Olympian Harry Charles In Lavish $6.7M Wedding

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, married British Olympic equestrian Harry Charles in a lavish $6.7 million ceremony on Saturday in the picturesque Cotswolds, England, Daily Mail reported. The wedding, held at St Michael's and All Angels Church in Great Tew and Estelle Manor, featured extravagant details, including huge rose-covered orbs, beech tree branches lining the church nave, 101 candles on the altar, and two 15,000-pound Persian rugs.

At the wedding, Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's daughter, was one of the nine bridesmaids, dressed in red satin cocktail gowns. Interestingly, the bride arrived at the church about 30 minutes late via a private road. After a 45-minute ceremony, the couple exchanged vows and departed in a Mercedes limousine van for their evening reception.

The celebration drew a high-profile guest list, including former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Princess Beatrice, Jennifer and Phoebe Gates, and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

A source told the US Sun, "The sleepy village in which it's taking place feels like it's turning into a no-go zone, with secret service operatives and blokes who look like they work for the FBI. This is a very quiet place, not far from the Cotswolds. Everyone is used to tourists and famous faces, but this is something else."



Eve Jobs, 27, and Harry Charles, 26, publicly revealed their romance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Mr Charles won a gold medal in the team jumping event. According to reports, the couple started dating in 2022, two years before making their relationship public

About Eve Jobs

Eve Jobs is a 27-year-old American fashion model born on July 9, 1998, in Palo Alto, California. She graduated from Stanford University in 2021 and began her modelling career shortly after. Before Stanford, Eve attended Upper Echelon Academy in Florida, where she excelled in equestrian sports, ranking 5th in the world among riders under 25 in 2019. She debuted in modelling with Glossier in 2022 and later walked the runway for Coperni in Paris.

Ms Jobs has worked with top brands like Louis Vuitton and graced the cover of Vogue Japan. She was also set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics before the event was postponed due to COVID-19. Though low-key on social media, she shares her photography interests, capturing nature and art.