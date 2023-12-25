Viral: Salman Khan Rules The Dance Floor At Brother Arbaaz Khan's Wedding Party

Still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: yadav_Amit025)

Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's house on Sunday evening. The guest list at his wedding included the actor-director's family and friends from the film industry including his brother and superstar Salman Khan. Now, a day after, videos of the Tiger 3 star dancing at his brother's wedding has gone gone viral and for all the right reasons. In a couple of videos shared on X, the actor can be seen dacing to his film's songs with his sister Alvira, nephew Arhaan and other party guests.

Salman Khan dances with Arbaaz Khan at his wedding#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/Y20D9o5M9p — Amit Kumar (@yadav_Amit025) December 25, 2023

Besides, Arbaaz Khan's brother Salman, his other siblings Sohail and Alvira were part of the celebrations. His son Arhaan Khan was also present at the wedding party and so were his industry friends Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor among others.

On Sunday evening, the Hello Brother star posted his wedding pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in there traditional outfits. Arbaaz Khan can be seen wearing a floral kurta while his wife Sshura looked lovely in a peach lehenga. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post as, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the blockbuster hit film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.