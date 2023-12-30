Newlyweds Arbaaz And Shura Khan Fly Out For Holidays

Shura Khan with Arbaaz Khan at airport.

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24, flew out of Mumbai on Saturday morning. Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura checked into the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport and wished them Happy New Year before signing off.Making it official, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan wrote on Instagram, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

The couple shared this post after wedding:

At his wedding, Arbaaz Khan dedicated the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his and brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg to wife Shura. He captioned the post, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer."

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.