Salim Khan On Arbaaz And Shura Khan's Wedding: 'There Is No Need For My Permission'

Actor and director Arbaaz Khan got married to Bollywood makeup artist Shura Khan on Sunday, December 24. The intimate nikkah took place at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the newlyweds grooving to the peppy beats with their loved ones also made their way to social media. Now, days after the ceremony, Arbaaz's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has expressed his thoughts about the wedding. Speaking to News18, Salim Khan said, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai [according to me, it is not a crime]. I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”

“I don't think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that's fine. I also feel that it's better not to interfere in anyone's life as it causes problems,” Salim Khan added.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan's nikah ceremony was attended by Arbaaz's entire family, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, his son Arhaan Khan, parents Salim and Salma Khan, as well as nephews Nirvaan and Yohan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, in a joint Instagram post, announced the happy news with a set of dreamy pictures from the wedding album. In the caption, the two wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!” with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

As soon as Arbaaz Khan dropped his wedding pictures, Bollywood celebrities showered him with best wishes for a blissful married life. Farah Khan expressed her joy, “Congratulations Arbaaz Khan. It was truly wonderful and wishing you all happiness,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani shared her excitement with "YAYAYYAYA" and red heart emojis. Arbaaz Khan's niece, actress Alizeh Agnihotri, posted red hearts in celebration.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. After 19 years, the couple divorced in 2017. They also share a son named Arhaan Khan.