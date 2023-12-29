Arbaaz Khan Sings Tere Mast Mast Do Nain For Wife Shura At Their Wedding

Arbaaz Khan in a still from the video.(courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24. On Thursday, the actor posted a video from his wedding, in which he is seen singing the track Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his and brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg. The latter half of the video features his wife Shura cheering for him. At the end of the video, she grooves a little and hugs Arbaaz. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile on Thursday, Arbaaz Khan wrote, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer." In the comments section, Farah Khan wrote, "I would you rather dance on Shaaannn Se." Rasha Thadani wrote, "How did I miss this?"

Check out the video here:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad. At the wedding, Arhaan also performed for his dad Arbaaz.

Making it official, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan wrote on Instagram, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.