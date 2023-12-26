Viral: Arhaan Performs At Dad Arbaaz Khan's Wedding. Watch

Arbaaz and Arhaan in a still from the video. (courtesy: atulreellife)

After viral photos from Arbaaz Khan and make-up artist Shura Khan's wedding, we chanced upon a video of the actor's son Arhaan Khan performing on the occasion. The video features Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan playing guitar as the actor records his performance on the phone. The video was posted on social media by Arbaaz's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who tagging the father-son duo, captioned it, "I Love You Papa." Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Check out the video here:

Arbaaz Khan shared a set of happy pictures with his family and he wrote, "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." The album also features Arbaaz's superstar brother Salman.

Sharing a click from the wedding ceremony, Arbaaz Khan wrote, "It's you. It's me. It's us."

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan made it official with this Instagram post and they wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Arbaaz Khan, an actor and a film producer, is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.