Malaika Arora's Cryptic 'I Said Yes' Post Is Making Fans Very Curious

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram entry is making the Internet very, very curious. On Thursday morning, she shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. The caption on her post read: "I said YES." She accompanied the post with a bunch of revolving heart emojis. We can't spot an engagement ring in the picture but the actress' Instafam was quick to speculate. Actor Karan Tacker commented "Woah woah woah." Mahhi Vij wrote: "Wooooohoooooo." Some Instagram users started congratulating her. "Congratulations," wrote Shamita Shetty. Others were busy guessing what the announcement is. "What's the news?" asked an Instagram user. "Is it the wedding," asked another one. Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for over 4 years now. They often accompany each other at parties and holidays.

Malaika Arora shared this post:

Arjun and Malaika couple often feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year. Arbaaz Khan is currently rumoured to be dating model Giorgia Andriani.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.