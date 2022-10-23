On Malaika Arora's Birthday, ROFL Wishes From BFFs Kareena-Karisma Kapoor And Sister Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 49th birthday and her BFFs Karisma-Kareena Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora have dropped adorable posts for the actress. Kareena has dropped ROFL posts on her Instagram stories, wishing "darling Malla" on birthday. In the first picture, Malaika can be seen reading a menu and looking beautiful in a blue-and-white ensemble. In the caption, the actress wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness...". In the next, photo, Malaika is seen gorging on a burger in a similar outfit and along the picture, Kareena wrote, "And always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks... happy birthday darling Malla," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Karisma Kapoor dropped a stunning picture of herself with Malaika and wrote, "Happy birthday Malla. To many more fun times." Check out the post below:

Amrita Arora shared a gorgeous picture of sister Malaik and wrote, Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors ...I love more than you love London Be mine also forever" Soon after she shared the post, Malaika commented, " Love you" In another comment she wrote, "Hehehehe .."

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora shares a great bond with her friends Kareena, Karisma and Amrita. Often, she is seen hanging around with them or going on a trip with her girls.

On the work front, Malaika is an actress, model, dancer and television personality. Last, she was seen as a judge at India's Best Dancer.