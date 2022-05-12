Step Inside Malaika Arora's 'Happy Place' - Her Mumbai Home

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora loves to share posts from different facets of her life on social media. Browsing through Malaika's Instagram stories on Wednesday, we saw a picture of the star, chilling in her apartment, scrolling through her phone. In the picture, we also got a glimpse of Malaika Arora's aesthetically done-up space in her Mumbai apartment. The center table with flowers and candles placed on it, matching couch and cushions and view with a hint of foliage - talk about aesthetics. Malaika Arora captioned the picture: "My happy place." It's easy to see why.

See the photo shared by Malaika Arora here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

This corner does, in fact, seem like Malaika Arora's happy place. The actor has often shared pictures from this part of her house on her Instagram stories. See some of those throwbacks here:

A throwback picture posted by Malaika Arora.

On her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora loves to share glimpses of her home frequently. In April last year, Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of this corner of her house and she wrote: Tayyar ho jao and work from home #wfh#stayhome #maskup."

Her Instagram profile also has glimpses of her kitchen. Take a look:

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.