Malaika Arora's Work From Home Scene Looks Like This

Malaika Arora, on Wednesday, got all dressed up just to...yeah, you guessed it right, work from home. The actress posted a photo of herself to give a sneak peek into her work from home diaries. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika Arora can be seen sporting a yellow shirt and denims and scrolling through her phone while sitting on a couch. She completed her look with a pair of yellow earrings, specs and high bun. Sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote: "Tayyar ho jao and work from home" along with the hashtags like #wfh #stayhome and #maskup. See her Instagram post here:

Malaika Arora teased her fans on Tuesday by sharing a couple of pictures of herself sporting a ring. It was actually a commercial but Malaika's caption surely left her fans excited: "How dreamy is this ring, love, love, love it. Happiness starts here!" Checkout Ornaz if you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their engagement rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your ring customized too, isn't it amazing?"

When not working, the actress is found exercising and performing yoga. She frequently shares pictures and videos of herself working out and also motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy.

Malaika Arora, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last year, received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month. Sharing a picture of herself getting the vaccine shot, she wrote: "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let's go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon! (And a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.