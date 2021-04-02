Malaika Arora, Who Had COVID-19 Last Year, Gets Her Vaccine Shot. And Yes, She Is 'Eligible'

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

"Because #wereinthistogether," wrote Malaika

"Don't forget to take yours soon," she added

The vaccination drive for people from the age group 45 and above recently began and Malaika Arora was the first star to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared a picture from the session on her Instagram account and she wrote: "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether." In her note, the actress urged her fans to get themselves vaccinated and gave a shout out to frontline workers. "Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon (and a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring and vigilant and went about doing everything with a smile). Thank you." She signed off the post with these words: "And yes I am eligible to take the vaccine."

Read Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora contracted the virus in September last year. The actress quarantined at home for a few weeks after she tested positive. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," she wrote in a statement then. Her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor had also contracted the virus during the same time.

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. Last year, she also featured as one of the judges on Supermodel Of the Year 2.