Malaika Arora's After Party Detox: An 'Amazing Session' In The Gym

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial )

Highlights Malaika shared a few glimpses of her gym time

"Keep hustling!" she wrote in her post

Malaika Arora hung out with her friends on Wednesday night

Malaika Arora checks into the gym or the yoga studio every day and hence, the morning after a night of partying was no different. On Thursday evening, Malaika marked her attendance at the workout studio with a motivational post on Instagram. Sharing a few photos of her doing balancing exercises, Malaika wrote: "There's a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today." Sharing her fitness mantra, Malaika wrote: "Keep hustling!" Fellow fitness enthusiast Gabriella Demetriades cheered Malaika Arora on with this comment: "Get it girl."

Can you hustle like Malaika Arora? Here's a look at her after party detox:

On Wednesday evening, Malaika Arora caught up with her friends at a house party hosted by her sister Amrita Arora at her place. Malaika Arora's plus one to the party was her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor while the guest list also included celebs such as Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan and socialite Natasha Poonawalla who is married to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla. On Twitter, Malaika trended all of Thursday as critical tweets highlighted the rise of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Social gatherings have been banned by the Maharashtra government after a spike in COVID-19 cases - the state recorded over 31,000 new infections on Wednesday. Both Malaika and Arjun were diagnosed with the virus last year - they have recovered since then.

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her "hustling" in the gym. Sometimes she's found twerking also.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi and Geeta Kapur. She's best known for her performances in songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello.