Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor And Karan Johar Had This Much Fun At Amrita Arora's House Party

How does one get over the mid-week blues? Simple, you throw a party and invite your close friends and family members. At least that's what Amrita Arora did. The 43-year-old actress hosted a party at her Mumbai residence on Wednesday. Amrita's guest list was restricted to family members and close friends, including sister Malaika Arora along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor. However, we missed Karisma's sister Kareena, who frequently joins her as plus one at the parties. Karan Johar shared moments from the party on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night. One of the pictures features the filmmaker posing with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. KJo revealed in his caption that the picture was clicked by Natasha Poonawalla.

Check out the inside pictures from the party here. There was a lot of "catching up" to do for Karan Johar and his friends. See the picture:

Posting a happy picture with Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar wrote: "Nats Poo" and added a heart emoji.

Maheep Kapoor, who attended the bash with her husband and Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, shared a picture from Amrita Arora's house party. The photo features all the guests and she captioned it: "Nights like these."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been dating for a few years now, frequently feature on each other's social media profiles and often make public appearances together. They made it Instagram official on Arjun's birthday in 2019 - Malaika Arora shared an adorable picture on her Instagram with an equally adorable message for the birthday boy.