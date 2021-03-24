'Did Somebody Say Planks Aren't Fun?' Malaika Arora's Post Will Make You Rethink

A still from a video that Malaika shared. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

We weren't even over Malaika Arora's twerking in the gym video yet and the star posted another update from her workout session. This time, Malaika Arora took the #PlankChallenge, in which she can be seen doing variations of planks with utmost ease along with her friend Jahnavi Patwardhan as the track Your Body plays in the backdrop. Malaika and her friend make the drill look so easy as they smile away while doing the planks. "Did somebody say planks aren't fun? Here you go with my favourite Jahnavi Patwardhan," Malaika Arora captioned the post on Wednesday.

Sharing the video, which is giving us major fitness inspiration, Malaika Arora added the hashtags #reels, #plankchallenge, #yoga, #sarva ,#instareels, #fitness and #fitnessmotivation to her post. Without much ado, take a look at the video here:

Earlier this week, Malaika Arora posted this video and she wrote: "Twerking my way into the weekend ...Wiggle, wiggle... Let's see what you got. Share your videos." This is the viral video we are referring to:

Malaika Arora takes her yoga and gym sessions very seriously. These pictures are proof. Check it out:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Helloamong many others. Last year, she also featured as one of the judges on Supermodel Of the Year 2.