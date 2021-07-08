How The 'Magic Hour' Lights Up Malaika Arora's Lavish Apartment. See Pic

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial )

To put it simply, Malaika Arora's apartment looks pretty much wow. Malaika Arora, who often shares glimpses of her work-from-home life, let us walk in into her living space in a recent Instagram story. Malaika Arora, who has a stunning apartment in a Mumbai high-rise, was spotted admiring her home, especially when the sunset hues streamed through the glass windows. Malaika shared a snippet of her living room space on Instagram and wrote: "Magic hour light." The glimpse of her home reveals that Malaika's living space is a blend of muted shades with her favourite flowers adding a pop of colour to the room.

Here's how the "magic hour" lights up Malaika Arora's apartment.

Browsing through Malaika's Instagram, we also spotted glimpses of her aesthetically done-up space in many of her posts. Here's when she shared a snippet from her work from home diaries.

The couch is also Malaika Arora's favourite photoshoot spot at home and so is the balcony:

Malaika Arora loves to cook and we got a glimpse of her kitchen in this cheeky entry: "Something exciting is cooking and I cannot wait to share it with you all. Any guesses though?"

Malaika Arora is also a dog mom - she's often spotted playing with her furry friends in the lobby area of her building or just outside the apartment gates.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple often trend for their loves up posts on social media.