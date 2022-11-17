Moving In With Malaika Teaser: Trolls, Beware, Malaika Arora Is Coming For You

Malaika Arora in a still from the video.(courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who is all set to star in a realty series on her life, shared a teaser from Moving In With Malaika and we can't wait for the real deal. Malaika Arora, who is often on the receiving end of trolls, be it her personal life or for something as basic as her walking style, addressing her trolls in the video, says, "Hi guys. It's Malaika. The woman everybody loves to talk about. No? I mean it. Just see the comments below this video ek baar. 'Kya kya pehenti hai, ye sab kya karti hai' (what all does she wear, what does she do). Kuch bhi karo, people talk (whatever I do, people talk). I break up, its breaking news, I move on, all hell breaks lose. I am with my partner, I am trolled. Take a God damn walk, I am trolled. Bikini ya evening gown, comments aate hain, 'Ma'am, ghar pe raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai' (Bikini or evening gowns, comments tell me to stay at home, this is not the age to do all this)."

Malaika signed off the video with these words: "Sure, I am not getting any younger but you know what's getting really old? These comments. These same old remarks. So, I thought I will give everyone someone new to talk about. Show you the real Malaika, up close."

Posting the video on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote: "If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another think coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about - Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika, starts December 5th only on Disney+Hotstar."

Check out the post shared by Malaika Arora here:

Malaika Arora, announcing her association with the show earlier, wrote: "I said yes to Disney+Hotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika, where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about?Streaming from 5th Dec! #MIMonHotstar."

Malaika Arora featured in headlines big time last week after she shared a cryptic post and she captioned it: "I said yes." The "yes" was for the reality series BTW.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.