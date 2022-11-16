What Malaika Arora Commented On Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla Post - See Inside

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial) (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan, on Wednesday, dropped an update on his next film Patna Shukla on Instagram. The actor announced that he has begun shooting for the movie and shared a picture of the clapboard. However, what grabbed our attention was his ex-wife Malaika Arora's comment on the post. Sharing the photo, Arbaaz wrote, "Patna Shukla An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes Raveena Tandon." Soon after he shared the post, Malaika wrote, "All the best Arbaaz Khan."

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also commented on the post. She dropped a pink heart emoticon.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in November 2002. However, after 18 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2017 and continues co-parenting their son.

Now Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Arbaaz Khan was asked about his equation with Malaika Arora post-divorce, he said, "We have a child (Arhaan Khan) together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that's how we've always been. And yes, we've both grown to be different people. We've matured over the years and have been a little more accepting about each other's... a lot of things."

Coming back to Arbaaz Khan's next film Patna Shukla, the movie also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Anushka Kaushik and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the movie is scheduled to release next year.