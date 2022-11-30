Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Call Out Report Claiming Actress Is Pregnant

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday evening, called out a media report that claimed that Malaika Arora is pregnant. "Exclusive - Is Malaika Arora pregnant?" read the headline of the article. Arjun Kapoor, who has been dating Malaika Arora for over 4 years now, called out the site and the journalist and wrote in a strongly-worded statement: "This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news." Addressing the journalist who wrote the aforementioned piece, Arjun wrote: "This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Read Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also called out the report in her Instagram story and she wrote: "F****** disgusting."

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 4 years now. Arjun Kapoor, who often finds himself on the receiving end of trolls and refrains from calling them out publicly, usually responds to rumours in his own way. In January this year, the actor shut rumours about his and Malaika Arora's break-up by posting this and he wrote: "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She will next be seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. The series will stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arjun Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in the film Kuttey. He will also star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He was last seen in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.